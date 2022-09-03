Isa Scherer Says She Was Diagnosed With Serious Illness Before Giving Birth: ‘Feeling Strange’

Isa Scherer says she was hastily diagnosed before giving birth and narrates tense moments on the day of the twins’ birth

the chef Isabella Scherer decided to narrate the complications that involved the delivery of the twins, Honey and bento, which took place last Monday (29). This Friday (2), she said that she went through very tense moments before, during and after giving birth.

In her Instagram Stories, she appeared a little dejected to say that she is still recovering from the birth of the little ones. The winner of MasterChef Brazil 2021 said that he went to the hospital in a hurry the day before the delivery because he felt unwell.

“Hi guys, I’m back. The kids are great. I was a little pissed off. I’ll summarize what happened. We scheduled the cesarean on Monday because in the early hours of Sunday to Monday I had a lot of discomfort. I started to vomit a lot, the feel sick, feeling strange. I came to the maternity ward and I had high blood pressure”she began.

Then, Isabella Scherer revealed that she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a gestational disease in which the fetus releases proteins into the mother’s bloodstream, which generates a series of immune responses in the pregnant woman, affecting the vessels.

“We repeated the exams and I was diagnosed with preeclampsia and we scheduled the cesarean for the same day, on Monday, at 1 pm”, said.

swimmer’s daughter Xuxa said that the delivery went well, but that she had negative reactions after giving birth: “The delivery was beautiful, peaceful, but in the post-natal period my pressure went up a lot. It took me a long time to recover and be able to come to the room. I still had some pressure peaks, which generated anxiety attacks and increased the pressure even more. some medicine to calm down and I got a little stoned”.

Now four days after birth, isa reported being well and able to breastfeed the little ones, but said that it has not been easy: “I had anemia, I took two iron bags these days. I’m still a little weak, getting up still makes me dizzy. But today is the first day I’m able to stay awake”.

When answering fan questions, the chef said that the delivery took around 1h30, but that the recovery was prolonged due to the problems: “This whole process took about four, five hours, taking into account that my brain was bugged and any information I gave about the birth was wrong.”

WHAT ABOUT THE BELLY?

This Friday (2), Isabella Scherer left fans impressed by showing how her belly is looking after giving birth to twins Honey and bento.

Still in the hospital, where she is recovering from childbirth, she was questioned by fans. “Is it weird to have a much smaller and less hard belly?”, asked one of them.

