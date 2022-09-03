Isabella Scherer reports scares after the birth of the twins: ‘Weak’

Isabella Scherer, 26, reported the scares she suffered after the birth of twins, Bento and Mel, on Monday (29), in São Paulo. The actress and Masterchef 2021 winner, who had a difficult postpartum period with increased pressure, presented with anemia and said she was still weak, especially when trying to get up.

“Hi guys, I’m back. The kids are great. I was a little pissed off. I’ll summarize what happened. We scheduled the cesarean on Monday because in the early hours of Sunday to Monday I felt very sick. I started to vomit a lot, passing bad, feeling strange. I came to the maternity and I had high blood pressure. We repeated the exams and I was diagnosed with preeclampsia and we scheduled the cesarean for the same day, on Monday, at 1 pm”, she began, in Stories published on Instagram.

Then, the winner of the cooking talent show said that she had high blood pressure and, therefore, was scared, going through tense moments in maternity.

“The delivery was beautiful, peaceful, but in the post-natal period my pressure went up a lot. It took me a long time to recover and be able to come to the room. I still had some pressure peaks, which generated anxiety attacks and increased the pressure even more. some medicine to calm me down and I got kind of stoned”, she said.

After the scare, she said she was fine now, but still said she was weak and reported having dizziness. “But now I’m fine, but all this managing to take care of the children and breastfeed. I had anemia, I took two iron bags these days. I’m still a little weak, it still makes me dizzy to get up. But today is the first day I’m able to stay awake “, he stated.

About breastfeeding, she said that she was surprised by the amount of milk: “I have a lot of milk. This process is very funny. I am shocked.”

When answering some questions in the question box, Isa said that she can breastfeed both babies at the same time and had no major problems.

“As you can see I was half dead here but breastfeeding. I didn’t have any clefts, they took it right from birth,” she wrote.

Asked about the duration of the delivery, she said that in itself it was quick, about 1h30, but the biggest problem was having spent a lot of time in the operating room due to high blood pressure, in addition to more hours in the recovery. “This whole process took about four, five hours, taking into account that my brain was bugged and any information I gave about the birth was wrong.”