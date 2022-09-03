Israel bans four-engine planes from flying; measure affects the Boeing 747

The end of the four-engine era has arrived in Israel, which is banning flights of this type of aircraft that marked the country’s history.

The measure will take effect from March 1, 2023, as reported by the Israeli website INN. From this date, with rare special exceptions, the landing of jets such as the Boeing 747 or the Airbus A340 and A380 will be prohibited in the country on the grounds of noise reduction.

The measure applies specifically to Tel Aviv airport and affects only commercial flights, although there is no other terminal in the country where four-engine aircraft are expected to be seen. Another important point is that, currently, no company flies four-engine to the country, so at first the measure will have no visible effect.

For years, the Jumbo served the country for the national company El Al, which operated all models from the 100 series to the 400, who retired in 2019. The 747 in the company stood out for its long range, being a great aircraft for the detours you had to make in order not to fly over Israel’s enemy countries, without needing extra refueling stops.

But the most historic event involving a four-engine aircraft in the country happened during Operation Solomon in 1991, when more than a thousand people boarded an El Al 747 evacuating Jews from Ethiopia, breaking the record for people on a plane flight.





The use of Jumbos and other quadrijets has been falling year by year around the world, as fuel consumption and maintenance cost make travel far more expensive for airlines, which focus on operating modern, reliable and reliable twin-engine jets. efficient.

Another country is also placing restrictions on aircraft due to the environment, but by age and not by the number of engines, which will be exclusively for Israel for now.



