Jane Fonda is diagnosed with cancer and undergoes chemotherapy

At 84, Jane Fonda reveals her cancer diagnosis and tells how she’s feeling

The actress Jane Fonda, 84, revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer of the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma type and has been undergoing chemotherapy for six months. The announcement was made through a message on Instagram.

“My dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatment. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”she said.

Soon after, she added: “Cancer is a teacher and I am paying attention to the lessons it brings to me. One thing that has already shown me is the importance of community. To grow and deepen communication so that we are not alone. And cancer, along with my age, definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”.

Check out Jane Fonda’s full message on cancer:

“So my dear friends, I have something personal that I want to share. I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it is painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and many don’t have access to the quality health care I’m getting and that’s just not right..

We also need to talk a lot more about not just cures but causes so that we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. The same goes for pesticides, many of which are based on fossil fuels, like mine.

I’ve been on chemo for 6 months now and I’m handling the treatments very well and believe me, I’m not going to let any of this interfere with my climate activism. Cancer is a teacher and I am listening to the lessons it holds for me. One thing that has already shown me is the importance of community. To grow and deepen the community so that we are not alone. And cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities..

We are living in the most consequential moment in human history because what we do or don’t do now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to stop me from doing everything I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that includes continue to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and find new ways to use our collective strength to make change. The midterm elections are approaching, and they are beyond the consequences, so you can count on me to be there along with you as we grow our army of climate champions.“, he finished.