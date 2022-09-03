Jane Fonda says she has cancer and has had chemotherapy for six months | Movie theater

Share on WhatsApp

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive so I feel very lucky,” the actress said in a statement on Instagram.

Actress Jane Fonda announces she has cancer

In the text, the artist engaged in social and climate causes says she is “privileged” to have health insurance, unlike many Americans, and says the treatment will not harm her activism. Read the text below.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it hurts, that I’m privileged. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another, and many don’t have access to quality health I’m getting and that’s not right.”

“We also need to talk a lot more about not just cures but causes so that we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are based on fossil fuels. , like mine.”

“I’ve been on chemo for 6 months and I’m handling the treatments very well and believe me, I won’t let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me is the importance of community. To grow and deepen the community so we’re not alone. And cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

“We are living in the most consequential moment in human history because what we do or don’t do now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to stop me from doing everything I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”

“The midterm elections are approaching, and they are beyond the consequences, so you can count on me to be there with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

The actress has had two tumors removed in surgery in the past: a lip tumor in 2018 and a breast tumor in 2010.

What is non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma?

According to INCA (National Cancer Institute), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that originates in the cells of the lymphatic system and spreads in an unordered manner. There are over 20 different types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.