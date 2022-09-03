Jane Fonda shares cancer diagnosis: “Chemotherapy 6 months ago”

posted on 09/02/2022 22:24 / updated on 09/02/2022 22:33



American actress Jane Fonda – (credit: Chris DELMAS / AFP)

American actress and activist Jane Fonda shared on Instagram this Friday (2/9) that she suffers from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Cancer affects the cells of the lymphatic system.

Jane explained that she has already undergone chemotherapy that lasted six months and is responding well to the treatment. Throughout the text accompanied by the post, the actress made a strong position on access to quality public health in the United States.

“I’m lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it hurts, that I’m privileged. Nearly every family in the United States has had to deal with cancer at one time or another. Many don’t have access to quality health I’m getting and that’s not right,” he wrote.













“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it teaches. One thing it showed me is the importance of community. To grow and deepen the community so we’re not alone. And cancer, along with my age (almost 85 ) definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities”, pointed out the actress.





According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), there are more than 20 types of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Cancer spreads through the lymphatic system — which is part of the immune system — and is more common in older people, although it can also affect children, teenagers and adults.