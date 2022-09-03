Jason Derulo must show the strength of TikTok’s dances in a show at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

If you use Tiktok, it’s impossible to have passed “Savage Love” unscathed, a remix that Jason Derulo made and pumped on the platform as one of the most played songs in 2020.

The American singer is good at this dance business and, look, for a long time. He exploded with “Talk Dirty” in 2013, dropped in the following years, but today it’s on the rise because of the app.

At Rock in Rio Lisboa, Derulo put on a very performative show with dancers and choreography on point. It was possible to see the audience dancing like the idol on stage.

In an interview with g1after the show, he said that he was still getting back in shape after so long stopped in the pandemic and that he should arrive in Brazil even sharper.

“It’s like we’re all back in our groove, it’s been a lot of fun. It reminds me of the beginning when I was training and really getting ready. It’s like training for a fight.”

Songs like “Swalla”, “Wiggle” and “Take you Dancing” are also highlights of the show, which usually has between 15 and 17 songs.

Despite using the app like few others to promote his hits, Derulo says there’s much more to it than dancing.

“There are a lot of different trends and great music doesn’t necessarily need a dance to go viral.”

He often posts videos of jumping rope and exercising on his profile followed by more than 52 million people.

Singing on Post Malone Day is a big plus for the American, as it will naturally be one of the youngest days of the festival.

Derulo wears a microphone to his face so as not to interfere with the performance, which seems pretty automatic to anyone watching.

He starts the show looking stylish, does a costume change, and ends the show shirtless with a huge diamond chain around his neck.

