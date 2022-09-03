Jayden, son of Britney Spears, gives a bombastic interview: “I just want her to get better”

the guardianship of Britney Spears came to an end and she is free, but the controversies about her personal life are not over. Recently, she gave the talk when Kevin Federline (the singer’s ex-husband) went to the media to say that the singer’s children don’t want to see her anymore. She did not deny it and the situation became public.

To better understand the situation, no one better than Britney Spears’ own son. That’s why Jayden Federline, the 15-year-old youngest, spoke in a bombastic interview with the Daily Mail.

Check out the highlights of what he said!

“I think 100% this (the relationship with Britney) can be fixed. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her,” Jayden said.

He followed up with a direct message to his mother: “I love you so much and I hope the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down… and talk again, have a normal conversation.“, he wished.

Still in the interview, he said the real reason why he didn’t go to his mother’s wedding with Sam Ashgari: “At the time, it was not a good time to go. I’m not saying I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them but she didn’t invite the whole family and if it was just me and Preston I don’t see how this situation would have ended on good terms.,” Jayden said.

The teenager stated that he has a great relationship with his older brother, Sean Preston. “Preston and I are very close. He’s always looking out for me and I’m looking out for him. We make sure we’re both healthy mentally“, he said.

Read more:

Growing up with a famous mother is a different experience and Jayden reflected on this: “I’d watch television and it would show a lot of people, I’d pass her singing and dancing on stage, and when I saw that, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of people’ and I came to the conclusion how famous she was and how successful she is as a person. and that inspired me”, he said, praising his mother.

Jayden defends his family

Jayden defend grandfather, Jamie Spears, who was responsible for Britney’s guardianship. The grandson said he “He doesn’t deserve all the hate he’s getting in the media. I love him with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father”.

“At first he was just trying to be like any father, letting her pursue his daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I think maybe the guardianship took too long, probably because my mom was so mad about the whole situation. where she was working. She should have taken a break and relaxed”, he stated.

He also takes his grandmother’s side, Lynne Spears: “Whenever I see her, she worries about me. They are not bad people! They know what we’re going through right now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to take care of us. Memow and Uncle Bryan are a big part of our lives. They taught me how to handle things”.

Jayden considers himself an extrovert, unlike his brother Sean. “He asked my mom not to post his pictures, and she did anyway. So it didn’t work,” Jayden said.

he believes to be the Britney’s favorite sonwhich made the brother upset: “I think Mom struggled to give us attention and show us equal love and I think she didn’t show Preston enough and I feel really bad about that. We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, to heal our state of mind.,” Jayden said. “If I complained, she would go after him”.

“I feel guilty so I’m there to support him”, he said, stating: “mom treated me better”.