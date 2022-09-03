Jeep Commander and Compass 2023 get new standard items

Jeep announced the news of Commander and Compass 2023 this Friday (2). The changes were few and consist of new equipment for both models. The Compass is priced between R$170,686 and R$349,990, while the Commander ranges from R$229,740 to R$308,097.

Jeep Compass 2023: Alexa on board

Restyled last year, it was only natural that the Compass didn’t receive major visual changes. However, Jeep promoted new features in all versions of the model and also in the options offered. From now on, all versions have the Jeep Healthy Cabin, the brand’s new filter that removes up to 83% of impurities from the air.

Also new for all versions is the interior lighting in white light and the USB Type-C port for the rear occupants. The S version comes standard with the functions of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, while the Trailhawk version can be equipped with the system, but it is offered as an option.

The Sport version of the Compass now has a 7-inch digital instrument panel and a new LED signature on the exterior, to maintain the standard of the other versions.

The Longitude model gains the automatic folding of the mirrors and the new optional Premium Pack package, which activates induction charging for cell phones, sound signed by Beats, park assist, front parking sensor and remote start.

Commander Line 2023

The most expensive model manufactured by Jeep in Brazil, the Commander received little news in the new line. Now, the Overland version is now equipped with Pirelli tires with Seal Inside technology, which allows the car to roll in even with holes of up to 5 mm. The tire manages to maintain pressure and the vehicle can continue rolling.

