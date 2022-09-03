Jeep Compass and Commander 2023 arrive with news

With 40,713 units sold in 2022, the Jeep Compass 2023 hits the market in the company of its brother Commander 2023, which has already sold 13,478 copies.

Both arrive with safety innovations, with the Jeep Healthy Cabin, a technology that removes particles with impurities from the air and eliminates impurities by up to 83%.

The Jeep Compass 2023 now comes standard with white light interior and USB-C port at the rear.

Another novelty for the Jeep Compass 2023 is Alexa in-vehicle, Amazon’s native onboard system, which does not require the use of the smartphone app, being standard on the S version and as an option on the Trailhawk version.

In the other versions, the Compass Sport 2023 now has a seven-inch digital cluster and LED signature update.

The Compass Longitude 2023, on the other hand, adds automatic folding of the mirrors, plus the new Premium Pack with Beats sound system, automatic parking, front parking sensor and remote start, in addition to induction cell phone charger.

In the case of the Jeep Commander 2023, one of the novelties is the Pirelli tires with Seal Inside technology, which supports perforations of up to 5 mm in the tread without losing pressure, through an internal seal.

According to Pirelli, in up to 85% of punctures, the internal pressure of the tire is maintained, which is very good for avoiding changes in the middle of inhospitable places.

It also has a USB-C port on the back seat and has a color palette of Polar White, Granite Grey, Billet Silver, Jazz Blue, Carbon Black, and the exclusive Slash Gold.

Inside, the 2023 Jeep Commander has options in black leather and suede (Limited), brown leather and suede (Overland) and gray leather (optional).

Both with the same mechanics, the 2023 Jeep Compass and 2023 Commander are equipped with the GSE 1.3 Turbo engine with 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, both with 27.5 kgfm.

In addition to it, there is the diesel 2.0 Multijet II with 170 horsepower, but with 35.7 kgfm in the first and 38.3 kgfm in the second. Prices have not yet been announced.