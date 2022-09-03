JHSF is a unique business with special margins, says BofA

In its corporate slogan, JHSF prides itself on developing “unique businesses for special customers.”

Bank of America agrees.

The bank began to cover the owner of Shopping Cidade Jardim and Fasano hotels with a ‘buy’ recommendation, citing its “unique exposure” to the luxury segment in Brazil with “margins and returns above its peers.”

The target price is BRL 10.50, a upside 69% compared to yesterday’s close.

At around 3 pm, the JHSF share rose more than 4% to R$6.79.

For analysts Aline Caldeira and Carlos Peyrelongue, one of JHSF’s differentials is that it seeks large and undervalued land to create luxury ecosystems with high sales prices, essentially driven by its branding.

“The combination of high prices, low cost land and project scale leads to 2x higher margins and ROEs at least 5 percentage points above competitors,” the analysts wrote.

The business has already contracted growth.

The company has a pipeline of projects with a general sales value (PSV) of more than R$ 30 billion only on land they already own, including R$ 6 billion at Fazenda Boa Vista.

“In addition, around 53% of launches until 2025 are just additional phases of existing projects, reinforcing the expectation of growth despite new products.

The main risks for the thesis are the execution and the demand for the projects, since the JHSF is concentrated in a small number of large projects; and the company’s ability to continue to give projects the sense of exclusivity that attracts its clients, BofA said.

To arrive at the company’s fair value, the bank made the discounted cash flow of each of the company’s four segments – incorporation; malls; hotels and restaurants; and airport – and then did a ‘sum of the parts’.

In BofA’s accounts, 73% of the company’s fair value comes from the development vertical, 11% of malls7% of hotels and restaurants, and only 1% of São Paulo Catarina, the company’s executive airport.

The company is worth R$ 4.2 billion on the stock exchange and trades at 5.8x the estimated profit for next year by the Bloomberg consensus.

Pedro Arbex