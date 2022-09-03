João Guilherme walks safely at the event

Present on the first day of Rock in Rio, actor João Guilherme, 20, was at the place accompanied by a security guard.

to this column of splash, he explained that the reason was to have more tranquility. Asked if it was due to the great harassment or the fans, he said that “not just the fans. Everyone wants to talk, take pictures, commercial photos”, so the security helps to be more relaxed.

Quickly, João Guilherme also commented on the gossip that often comes out involving his name.

“The bad ones languages speak, right? Sometimes it’s true, sometimes it’s not, people get bigger, but I don’t give a damn,” she said.

The actor said he was still very excited about the festival and mentioned some names he intends to enjoy, such as Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa, in addition to the funk and trap crowd.

Leonardo’s son also commented on how he feels being a fashion inspiration for many people.

“I think any kind of positive influence I can have is great. Not only in clothes, but in attitude, they wear what they want”, he commented.

Rock in Rio: metal day opens the festival