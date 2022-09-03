João Guilherme walks safely at the event

Present on the first day of Rock in Rio, actor João Guilherme, 20, was at the place accompanied by a security guard.
to this column of splash, he explained that the reason was to have more tranquility. Asked if it was due to the great harassment or the fans, he said that “not just the fans. Everyone wants to talk, take pictures, commercial photos”, so the security helps to be more relaxed.
Quickly, João Guilherme also commented on the gossip that often comes out involving his name.
“The bad ones languages speak, right? Sometimes it’s true, sometimes it’s not, people get bigger, but I don’t give a damn,” she said.
The actor said he was still very excited about the festival and mentioned some names he intends to enjoy, such as Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa, in addition to the funk and trap crowd.
Leonardo’s son also commented on how he feels being a fashion inspiration for many people.
“I think any kind of positive influence I can have is great. Not only in clothes, but in attitude, they wear what they want”, he commented.
Rock in Rio: metal day opens the festival
Audience arrives at City of Rock
Audience begins to arrive for the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal fans
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Pregnant enjoys 1st day of RiR
A pregnant woman was also present on the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal, alongside her husband. On her belly, she wrote “Today is rock day, baby.”
Zô Guimarães/UOL
political protest
Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio with public protest. A banner against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was seen on the stage grid.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio
Black Pantera was the first band to perform at Rock in Rio 2022, and opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Tribute to Elza Soares
Black Pantera and Devotos sang ‘A Carne’, by Elza Soares, at Rock in Rio 2022
Playback/Globoplay
Derrick Green from Sepultura
Sepultura opens concerts at the Palco Mundo, from Rock in Rio, alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
Zô Guimarães/UOL
protest against government
The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro during the beginning of the Sepultura show
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
The Brazilian Symphony Orchestra played alongside Sepultura on the first day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
gas gangrene
The band Gangrena Gasosa caught the public’s attention by mixing Umbanda with metal at Rock in Rio
Reproduction / Encore
living color
Living Color pays tribute to Marielle Franco during a performance at Rock in Rio and holds a poster in favor of democracy
Playback/Multishow
Gojira on stage at Rock in Rio
The band Gojira took indigenous people to the Rock in Rio stage during the song “Amazonia”, dedicated to the Brazilian forest
Playback/Multishow
bullet for My Valentine
The Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine performed today at the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio, attracting a younger audience.
André Horta/Brazil News
Iron Maiden plays at Rock in Rio
Dream Teather, the last band to perform on the first day of the festival