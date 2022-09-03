Joca discovers Olivia and Alfredo’s romance in Cara e Coragem | come around

Without being attended by the dancer, Pat’s father (Paolla Oliveira) arrives at Cia. of Aerial Dance and see drawings spread across the mural. He recognizes the trait of the former illustrator son-in-law and is extremely irritated:
“You’re tracing my wife, bastard, I don’t believe it”, says Joca to himself.
The tennis teacher demands explanations from Olivia, points out that it is an almost “immoral” situation, because Alfredo was his son-in-law, but Lou’s mother (Vitória Bohn) is already in another situation.
“Your story is with your wife. Whenever you enter here, you forget that you are married, but now I will remind you. The only person you love is yourself, Joca. And look, I don’t want you here anymore”, emphasizes the dancer. , expelling Joca from the academy and from his life.
But the bastard doesn’t give up.
“It’s okay, Livinha. I forgive you. I know you’ll need me one day…”, he feigns resignation.
And do you know who he will ask for help to separate the couple? For daughter Lou, but that’s another spoiler.
The scenes will air in this Saturday’s chapter, 9/3, of Cara e Coragem.
Jonathan tries to attack Italo. Nadir doesn’t accept the end of Pat’s marriage. Jessica and Lucas date at Bob’s mansion. Rebeca decides to get back together with Danilo. Jonathan tries to intrigue Martha from Ítalo. Olivia kicks Joca out of the dance company. Pat tells Moa to wait to tell the kids about his relationship. Paulo and Marcela find the events at SG strange. Martha appoints Leonardo vice president of SG. Pat sees Olivia with Alfredo. Anita is surprised to see that Ítalo has a tattoo similar to Clarice’s.
