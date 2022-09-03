Joca discovers Olivia and Alfredo’s romance in Cara e Coragem | come around

2 of 3 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Joca (Leopoldo Pacheco) recognizes the traits of Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) in the drawings — Photo: TV Globo

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Joca (Leopoldo Pacheco) recognizes the traits of Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) in the drawings — Photo: TV Globo