John Kennedy is removed in Fluminense and is training with the under-20 in Xerém | fluminense

Without playing for almost a month, John Kennedy has been missing at Fluminense. And in fact he hasn’t even been participating in training at CT Carlos Castilho. After new disciplinary issues, such as delays and lack of commitment, the striker was removed from the professional squad and returned to training with the base in Xerém.

The information was released by “Canal do Lessa”, on YouTube, and confirmed by ge.

John Kennedy is still under-20 and even played in the finals of the Carioca Championship of the category in early August, when Fluminense overcame Vasco and was champion. He had returned to the professional, but ended up penalized by the board and returned to Xerém last week, even with the under-20 schedule without games at the moment. With the under-23 qualified for the semifinal of the Brazilian of Aspirants, the tendency is that he will be related to the games.

It is not today that John Kennedy is a topic in the corridors of Laranjeiras for behavioral reasons. In Carioca last year, for example, he was late one day before the delegation left for a match, which bothered the then tricolor coach, Roger Machado. Another case happened in April 2021, when at dawn on a game day he participated in a live by videoconference with defender Higor (who was under-23 and is no longer in the club), with a dancer and a boy smoking a “suspicious cigarette”. Fact that also took badly in the club.

In 2022, the fracture suffered during a kick was another matter that bothered internally, as the thought is that every player must preserve himself in his spare time. Club officials also reported to the ge that the striker even missed physiotherapy sessions during his recovery. There is also the concern of the young person “getting lost in the night”. A photo posted by John Kennedy, for example, has the Sweden flag emoji, which would be a reference to the “Baile da Sweden” (also known as “Baile da Reta”) in Itaboraí.

The municipality, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro, is the same where John Kennedy had his car seized by the Military Police in May of this year with 10 grams of marijuana and no driver’s license. The player was not in the vehicle at the time of the seizure and attended the 71st DP later, when requested.

Seen as one of the main promises of the current generation of the “Moleques de Xerém”, John Kennedy has 37 games and six goals for the Fluminense professional, but has not yet scored this season. After living prominent moments in the first team in 2021, the young man lost ground. Coach Fernando Diniz even said at a press conference that he has been talking and trying to help the striker.

