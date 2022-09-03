Juma doesn’t shut up, demands an ‘unusual’ presence during her birth and surprises Filó

In the next chapters of “wetland“, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will surprise Filó (Dira Paes) by demanding an “unusual” presence at the time of her birth. The savage is pregnant and, as her belly grows, You are already thinking about what it will be like to give birth to your heir.

José Leôncio’s wife (Marcos Palmeira) will offer to help the jaguar at the time of the birth of her firstborn, however, she will be perplexed by the answer she will hear. Jove’s wife (Jesuíta Barbosa) will make it clear that she will have the help of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), an entity that everyone thinks doesn’t exist.

Later, during a conversation between Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes) and the protector of the biome, he will explain the importance of his presence in the tapera during the birth of Juma’s son. Despite the wildling’s expectations, her pregnancy will be marked by many moments of tension.

It is worth mentioning that the young woman’s heir will be the reincarnation of her mother, according to columnist André Romano, from “TV Observatory”. In a conversation between the Velho do Rio and Jove’s wife, he explains the situation: “When I killed the jaguar, your mother wasn’t in her anymore… For certain questions, there’s no answer… But you take good care of that jaguar that you’re carrying in your belly… You’re going to give birth to her in the water… Like your mother You gave birth, Juma Marruá… Don’t forget that… Inté, Juma”says the entity.