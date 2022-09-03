Juma gives love advice to Zefa in Pantanal

Juma (Alanis Guillen) has gone through many trials in his relationship with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), who, between ups and downs, finally managed to get right with the great love of his life, even creating an experience on how to deal with some types of situations. In the next chapters of wetlandthe young Marruá will put her knowledge into practice when she advises Zefa (Paula Barbosa) in her relationship with Tadeu (José Loreto).

For some time now, Zefa has been very thoughtful about her relationship with Tadeu, and during a moment of temptation, she ended up surrendering to the pawn’s charms and had her first night of love with him. However, the very next day regret gnawed at her inside because she thought she had committed a great sin, going against all her moral principles about marriage.

Zefa feels sorry for having slept with Tadeu. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It is at this moment that Juma comes into action when trying to advise Zefa on how she should deal with this type of situation, commenting on everything she has been through and what she has done to overcome it all. It turns out that Tadeu’s girlfriend ended up reflecting on everything she heard from her new friend and made the drastic decision to leave her boyfriend and return to Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm, because even though she didn’t like the crook at all, she knows that there he will stay away from new temptations from the pawn, remaining more firm in his beliefs.

Now, Tadeu will be desperate for losing his girlfriend and furious with Juma for advising her in this way, needing to take other paths in his life if he wants to win back his beloved and bring her back to his arms.