Justin Bieber’s show at Rock in Rio 2022 is advanced; see new schedule

Demi Lovato, Iza and Jota Quest perform on the same day on the Mundo stage; Sunset stage performance schedules have also changed

Playback/Instagram/justinbieber

Justin Bieber to perform early at Rock in Rio 2022



the singer’s show Justin biebermain attraction of the Mundo stage next Sunday, 4, at Rock in Rio 2022, was brought forward to 23:00. The new presentation schedule was announced this Friday, 2nd. With that, the show of Demi Lovato moved to 20:35, the Iza to 18:25 and the band Jota Quest to 4:15 pm. According to the newspaper The globe, the time change would have occurred at the request of the Canadian singer himself. wanted by Young pan, the festival’s press office informed that it will not comment on the matter: “We do not share any information on the subject, only the advance of the show”. The stage presentations sunset have also undergone changes. The presentation of matuê is now scheduled for 3:10 pm, Luisa Sonza takes the stage at 5:20 pm, followed by emicidawhich appears at 7:30 pm, and Gilberto Gil closes for the day at 9:55 pm. Rock in Rio starts this Friday, the 2nd, and this first day of the festival will be dedicated to metal. Iron Maiden, dream theater and Grave are the main attractions of the opening of the festival. Several shows can be seen live on the paid channels Multishow and Bis and also on the Globoplay streaming platform. On open TV, Globo will broadcast compilations of the best moments at the end of each day of the festival.