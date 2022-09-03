Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Won’t Decide Where Her Kids Go To Study Just Because She’s White

Kanye West wants his kids to study at DONDA Academy.

This week, Kanye West is using social media to expose his problems with his ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. On Thursday night (September 1st), the creative from Yeezy Gap shared a since-deleted Instagram post targeting Jenner for apparently deciding where her kids will go to school.

The post, captured by The Shade Room, included a text exchange with Kardashian that read: “From my mom – PLEASE. Tell him to stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel good and it stresses me out to no end.”

Kanye retorted, “You have nothing to say about my black kids and where they go to school. They’re not going to go out on Playboy and do sextapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I am here.” He added in the caption: “God loves us.”

At another point, Kanye shot at Kim Kardashian. The artist says he needs to talk to Kim in person to decide where his kids will go to school. “You’re not going to decide where the kids go to school just because you said so. Why is what you say right? Why are you half white?”

Kanye is referring to the fact that Kim is half white on her mother’s side and Armenian on her father’s side. The rapper ended by saying that those who don’t understand his fight for his children are ‘crazy’. See the posts below: