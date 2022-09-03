Know some foods and drinks that make migraine attacks worse

posted on 09/02/2022 12:11 / updated on 09/02/2022 12:25



(credit: Mahbub Hasan by Pixabay)

Migraine is one of the most common types of headaches among Brazilians. It has characteristics such as moderate to severe pain intensity, location is usually unilateral, and pain is associated with nausea and/or photophobia (aversion to light) and phonophobia (aversion to sound).

Some situations can trigger migraine, such as stress, anxiety, prolonged fasting and consumption of some foods and drinks, as explained by Natália Longo, a neurologist at Santa Casa de São Paulo and a neurophysiologist at HCFMUSP.

“A proper diet plays an important role in the preventive treatment of migraine, as fasting and certain foods trigger attacks, such as citrus fruits, reddish canned foods, drinks containing caffeine and foods rich in fat. Some examples are fruits such as lemons, sausages, coffee, chocolate and some soft drinks”.

The stages of migraine



Migraine usually has four phases: prodrome, aura, pain and postdrome, but the patient does not always go through all of them and sometimes the aura can occur along with the pain.

The first is classified as the phase that precedes pain. Aura, on the other hand, are focal neurological symptoms, of short duration (up to 60 minutes), such as bright or black spots in the vision, numbness in some part of the body (around the mouth, hands or arms) and others.

The crisis is marked by pain that usually occurs unilaterally and throbbing. After the pain passes, the patient enters the postdrome phase, compared by some people with the feeling of a hangover, marked by drowsiness, weakness and difficulty concentrating.

Why are foods triggers?







Science has not yet been able to discover the reason why certain foods cause migraines, but some hypotheses are put forward, showing that these substances serve as a trigger to trigger headache attacks.



The neurologist Natália Longo explains that the patient only realizes that the food or drink will cause pain, after consuming it, but when this correlation is evidenced, these people should avoid them. “There is no specific diet to reduce headaches. What exists is avoiding foods that are a trigger for pain. Chocolate, for example, if consumed in moderation, will not hurt. Now, if the patient already has a migraine, it can worsen the situation”.

Natália Longo remembers that migraine is a very common pain and that people end up not giving it its due importance, but there are very effective preventive treatments so that people who live with this disease have a better quality of life and even without pain.

In case of frequent crises, it is important for the patient to look for a specialist who will indicate the best treatment. Beware of excessive use of painkillers, as it can mask and exacerbate crises.