Latam is notified by the Ministry of Justice for possible violations of the rights of passengers with disabilities | Tourism and Travel

Latam was notified this Friday (2) by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, and will have to give explanations about possible violations of the rights of passengers with disabilities.

Senacon gave Latam 10 days to send its response. The agency said the notification was made after a quadriplegic consumer complained that the airline did not guarantee access to adequate seats on the plane.

The company told g1 that it has not yet received the notification and that it did not transfer the passenger to the appropriate place because there was no seat available (see the full note).

“The objective is to certify whether the company adopts operational measures to eliminate situations like this, to know which accessibility policy is adopted and which rules apply to seats in the ‘Premium’ and ‘Espaço Mais’ category, offered by Latam”, said Senacon in note.

The public agency will also investigate whether other companies have failures in serving passengers with disabilities. Companies will be notified and must provide information on their procedures.

The secretariat did not specify the other companies that will be notified.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) has regulations to guide accessibility policies for passengers in need of special assistance on flights.

According to Anac, airlines must offer special aisle seats located in the front and rear of the aircraft. They need to be as close to exits as possible with rests and have movable armrests.

The rule also determines that it is necessary to guarantee the safety and dignity of passengers with disabilities, “being forbidden to carry the passenger manually, except in situations that require the emergency evacuation of the aircraft”.

See the full note sent by Latam to g1:

“Latam informs that it has not yet been notified about the case in question. It reinforces, however, that it is sensitive to the passenger’s discomfort and clarifies that it was not possible to transfer her to the Premium Economy category, as there was no seat available to be marketed.

In view of this, the passenger was accommodated in a seat in the aisle of the fourth row of the aircraft, located exactly behind the Premium Economy category, as determined by article 31 of Anac’s resolution 280 on the service of passengers with reduced mobility. The company also reiterates that its boarding was carried out as a priority, as attested by the video posted on its social networks, also following the determination of the regulatory agency’s resolution.”

