Learn how to watch NASA’s rocket launch to the Moon

posted on 09/02/2022 17:40



The Artemis I rocket sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida – (Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)

After canceling the launch of the Artemis 1 rocket on an unmanned mission to the Moon on August 29, the North American Space Agency (NASA) confirmed the new launch attempt for Saturday (3/9).

The cancellation of the first attempt occurred because one of the rocket’s four RS-25 engines failed to reach the proper temperature for takeoff during the tests.

Artemis 1’s moon trip will initially be unmanned (the space agency is expected to send a crew on the rocket in the future), but it was named after the Apollo expedition. In Greek mythology, Apollo and Artemis are twins and the names of the missions symbolize this idea that they are similar.

The mission’s main goal is to test the capsule’s heat shield, which will return to Earth’s atmosphere at nearly 40,000 km/h, and at a temperature that reaches half the surface of the Sun. In place of astronauts, dummies equipped with sensors will record vibrations and radiation levels.

The capsule will go up to 64,000 km past the Moon, the longest distance ever reached by a spacecraft adapted to carry a crew.

Learn how to watch

As on the 29th, it is still possible that further tests will delay the launch of the rocket even further, however, according to Mike Sarafin, one of those responsible for the mission, everything is ready for the new attempt that will take place on Saturday (3).

NASA will broadcast the launch live on all social media and on NASA TV at 4:17 pm, Brasília time.

*With information from Agence France Presse