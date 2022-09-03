Leila appears in the list of the richest women in Brazil and Palmeiras fans ‘corneta’ on the web

President of Verdão is the fifth richest woman in the country, according to a survey by Forbes magazine

After eliminating Atlético Mineiro in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras maintained their unbeaten record in the Brazilian Championship despite facing direct rivals in the fight for first place: they beat Corinthians and drew against Flamengo and Fluminense. The results made the team reach 50 points in 24 rounds played, seven more than the vice, Flamengo.

In addition to the moment inside the field of alviverde, the Palmeiras fans were caught with a curious news this Friday (2). That’s because the president of the Club, Leila Pereira, appeared as the fifth richest woman in Brazil in a published by Forbes magazine. In addition, the representative alviverde also holds the 45th largest fortune in the country, with more than R$ 7 billion in her personal coffers.

Her income comes from Crefisa and the FAM college network, alongside her husband José Roberto Lamacchia. Leila has sponsored Palmeiras since 2015 and was elected president of the club last year, with a term of office until 2024. Currently, the businesswoman’s investment in Palmeiras football is more than BRL 80 million fixed per year, which can reach BRL 120 million. with pre-established goals, such as winning titles.

At 57, she is still behind four other women among the richest in the country. According to Forbes, Vicky Safra, with BRL 37.5 billion (Banco Safra), Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti, with BRL 20.6 billion (Votorantim Group), Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barreto Vilela, with BRL 8.1 billion (Itaú) and Dulce Pugliese de Godoy Bueno, with R$ 7.6 billion (Amil) are the only ones luckier than Leila in the national territory.