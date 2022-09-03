Leo, from The Clone, reappears different, draws sighs from the audience

At the age of 25, Leo, from The Clone, reappears and draws sighs from fans, the Victor Cugula no longer works as an actor and is very different

The soap opera O Clone was a great success on TV Globo in the 2000s, which has even been reprized on the station. Written by author Gloria Perez, The Clone marked the history of an entire generation. When it comes to soap operas from the 2000s, it is common for viewers to be surprised to see how the child actors of the time are currently. And that’s what happened to the Victor Cugulawho in The Clone, gave life to little Leo, stood out a lot with his character.

Actor Victor Bugula was only five years old when he participated in the recordings. Today she is already a grown man and very different from the child who left Brazil enchanted with her talent. It is also worth remembering that he is no longer working as an actor and has changed his area of ​​expertise.

Currently Victor Cugula is 25 years old and studying cinema. However, not for working in front of the cameras. He left the acting career and will work behind the camera. Netizens were impressed with the young man’s transformation over time. “Wow, it doesn’t even look like Clone Leo”pointed out a follower. Despite currently leading a discreet life, whenever he appears, the boy draws sighs from the public with his beauty.

Although he did not pursue his acting career, in addition to the soap opera O Clone, Victor Cugula also had roles in other global plots, including Mulheres Apaixonadas, in 2003 and in the hit Almas Gêmeas, which aired in 2005, being this is his last appearance on television.

“Brave, that’s what I have to say”, Claudia Raia talks about her passion: “Overwhelming and indescribable” Lady Daiane and Shaolin from Senhora do Destino are quite different; she took on love for a woman Zezé Di Camargo shows the situation at home on video and confirms: “I make a point of sharing”