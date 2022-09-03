Letter to God written by child helps in the capture and conviction of pedophile – Monet

+



Mark Elliott Jones was arrested and convicted of the abuse of two children (Photo: Publicity)

In the movie ‘Letters to God’ – which is inspired by a true story – boy Tyler Doherty, who suffers from a terminal illness, impacts the lives of an entire community by writing letters to the Creator and showing his bravery in the face of the inevitable. In an equally real story, a letter with the same addressee also had a surprising impact, but this time with a tragic outline and that ended up in the courts.

The parents of a child in the city of McKinney, in the US state of Texas, found the letter addressed to God, whose contents reveal abuse suffered by her, and handed it to the local authorities. During the investigation, police discovered that the man in question, 49-year-old Mark Elliott Jones, had abused not only this child but another child.

“To learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one, but two innocent children is simply unbearable. Jones sexually abused two children to whom he had ongoing access over a period of several years,” District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. “The two victims were 10 and 14 years old,” he added. Jones was then charged with two counts of ongoing child sexual abuse.

With the help of the letter, Jones was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 35 years in prison without parole. “It’s a sad day in the community when we find out that a sexual predator has been abusing an innocent child for years,” said prosecutor Willis. “But knowing that this predator sexually traumatized not one, but two innocent children, is simply unbearable,” he concluded, sharing the bittersweet taste of duty accomplished.