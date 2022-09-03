Lineup: Flamengo will have changes in the Brasileirão team against Ceará

In the pursuit of leader Palmeiras, the Flamengo faces Ceará, this Sunday, for the 25th round of Serie A. Dorival Júnior will define the team this Saturday, in activity at Ninho do Urubu, but it is certain that he will make changes in relation to the team that has been playing in recent weeks for the Brazilian. Some starters will not face Vélez Sarsfield for the Liberatorsin the fourth, and should be used.

+ Sales of “Garotos do Ninho” boost Fla’s revenue since 2015

TITLE QUARTET OUTSIDE LIBERTADORES

Defenders Léo Pereira and David Luiz, suspended, cannot play against Vélez Sarsfield. The midfielder Thiago Maia and the forward Gabi are hanging with two yellow cards and will be preserved by the coaching staff already thinking about the final. This possibility is due to the 4-0 score in the first leg, in Buenos Aires, last Wednesday.

Thus, with case-by-case evaluations, Dorival Júnior will define which of the four players mentioned will start against Ceará, at Maraca.

WHO WILL INHERIT THE SPACE OF LAZARUS?

In the last week, the Flamengo said goodbye to Lázaro, who agreed with Almería, from Spain. The cria do Ninho could be considered the 12th holder of the Rubro-Negro in 2022, with eight goals and eight assists, being the most driven player coming off the bench this season.

Thus, Dorival Júnior will begin to define who will gain space with the departure of the 20-year-old striker. In the Brasileirão team, Lázaro had been playing the role of “false 9”, forming the trio with Cebolinha and Marinho. Today, there is no one in the squad with such characteristics, and, perhaps, the coach will have to adapt the team system or another name.