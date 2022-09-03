List with 24 names from A Fazenda leaks. Know who they are

A supposed list of participants in the new season of A Fazenda began to circulate on social networks this Friday afternoon (2/9), possibly assembled for medical screening, since all future pedestrians are submitted to exams before being confined. The list presents names that until then were kept secret. The LeoDias column now tells you who they are.

Vini Büttel (On Vacation with Ex), Tiago Ramos (ex-Neymar’s stepfather), Thomaz Costa (ex-Carousel), Tati Zaqui (funkeira), Rosiane Pinheiro (Actress, dancer and World Cup muse), Pétala Barreiros (influencer ), Lucas Santos (ex-Carousel), Kerline Cardoso (ex-BBB), Iran Malfitano (actor), Ingrid Ohara (influencer), Ruivinha de Marte (funkeira and tiktoker), Shayan Haghbin (ex-Casamento aos Cegas), Ellen Cardoso (Moranguinho, wife of Naldo), Deolane Bezerra (influencer), Deborah Albuquerque (ex-Power Couple), Suziaine Martins (ex-reality of Multishow), Alex Sandre Sa Gallate (Ex-A Casa), Cláudia Castanheira (mother of MC Gui), André Clarindo dos Santos (former Corinthians player), Bruno Tálamo (reporter), André Marinho (former Broz and Power Couple), Barbara Borges (actress), Sergio Rodrigo Campos Costa and Mauricio Augusto Lourenço.

Part of the cast was advanced firsthand by the LeoDias column, among them Pétala Barreiro, Deolane Bezerra, Deborah Albuquerque, Ruivinha de Marte and Kerline Cardoso.

Of the 24 names released, it is still not possible to know which ones are from Paiol, which are part of the fixed cast and whether among these leaked names are missing the reserves.

