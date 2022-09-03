Living Color dedicates show to Marielle Franco

Living Colour, the third band to perform on the Sunset stage, at Rock in Rio today, opened the show dedicating the PSOL councilor of Rio de Janeiro, Marielle Franco, murdered along with her driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

“This one is dedicated to Marielle Franco,” said lead singer Corey Glover. Later, during the song “Wall”, he showed a poster written “Vote” on one side and “Democracy” on the other, which caused the public to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Afterwards, Glover said: “I don’t know how to say that in Portuguese, ‘fuck fascism’!”

Earlier, on Palco Mundo, the band Sepultura took the stage alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra and was received by the audience present at the festival with protests against Bolsonaro.

“Hey Bolsonaro, go take the c*”, shouted the audience after a moment in which the Symphony Orchestra stopped playing.

Rock in Rio audience protests against Bolsonaro at Black Pantera concert Image: Júlio César Guimarães/UOL

Those weren’t the only protests of the day. The first band to perform, Black Pantera opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.

The show began with a quote from Victoria Santa Cruz’s poem “Me screamoron negra”, which reads: “And I will laugh at those people who, out of politeness and to avoid us, call blacks ‘people of color’. And what color is this one? BLACK! And how beautiful it sounds! BLACK! And what rhythm it has, BLACK, BLACK, BLACK!”.

The show was also met with protests from the public. On the stage grid, a banner against Bolsonaro was seen.

Rock in Rio: metal day opens the festival