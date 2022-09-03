Living Color dedicates show to Marielle Franco

Living Colour, the third band to perform on the Sunset stage, at Rock in Rio today, opened the show dedicating the PSOL councilor of Rio de Janeiro, Marielle Franco, murdered along with her driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018.
“This one is dedicated to Marielle Franco,” said lead singer Corey Glover. Later, during the song “Wall”, he showed a poster written “Vote” on one side and “Democracy” on the other, which caused the public to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
Afterwards, Glover said: “I don’t know how to say that in Portuguese, ‘fuck fascism’!”
Earlier, on Palco Mundo, the band Sepultura took the stage alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra and was received by the audience present at the festival with protests against Bolsonaro.
“Hey Bolsonaro, go take the c*”, shouted the audience after a moment in which the Symphony Orchestra stopped playing.
Those weren’t the only protests of the day. The first band to perform, Black Pantera opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.
The show began with a quote from Victoria Santa Cruz’s poem “Me screamoron negra”, which reads: “And I will laugh at those people who, out of politeness and to avoid us, call blacks ‘people of color’. And what color is this one? BLACK! And how beautiful it sounds! BLACK! And what rhythm it has, BLACK, BLACK, BLACK!”.
The show was also met with protests from the public. On the stage grid, a banner against Bolsonaro was seen.
Rock in Rio: metal day opens the festival
Audience arrives at City of Rock
Audience begins to arrive for the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal fans
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Pregnant enjoys 1st day of RiR
A pregnant woman was also present on the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal, alongside her husband. On her belly, she wrote “Today is rock day, baby.”
Zô Guimarães/UOL
political protest
Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio with public protest. A banner against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was seen on the stage grid.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio
Black Pantera was the first band to perform at Rock in Rio 2022, and opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Tribute to Elza Soares
Black Pantera and Devotos sang ‘A Carne’, by Elza Soares, at Rock in Rio 2022
Playback/Globoplay
Derrick Green from Sepultura
Sepultura opens concerts at the Palco Mundo, from Rock in Rio, alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
Zô Guimarães/UOL
protest against government
The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro during the beginning of the Sepultura show
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
The Brazilian Symphony Orchestra played alongside Sepultura on the first day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
gas gangrene
The band Gangrena Gasosa caught the public’s attention by mixing Umbanda with metal at Rock in Rio
Reproduction / Encore
living color
Living Color pays tribute to Marielle Franco during a performance at Rock in Rio and holds a poster in favor of democracy
Playback/Multishow
Gojira on stage at Rock in Rio
The band Gojira took indigenous people to the Rock in Rio stage during the song “Amazonia”, dedicated to the Brazilian forest
Playback/Multishow
bullet for My Valentine
The Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine performed today at the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio, attracting a younger audience.