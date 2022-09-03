Living Color encourages the vote and dedicates show with Steve Vai to the memory of Marielle Franco | Rock in Rio 2022

The American band Living Color took to the Sunset stage of Rock in Rio, this Friday (2), inside what happened and is happening in Brazil.

Right after opening with “Middle Man”, guitarist Vernon Reid dedicated the show to “the memory of Marielle Franco”, a councilor shot dead in Rio in 2018.

Another moment of connection with Brazil came when vocalist Corey Glover held up a makeshift cardboard sign with the word “Vote” on one side and “Democracy” on the other, while singing “Wave”.

Living Color dedicates show to the memory of Marielle Franco at Rock in Rio

Soon after, the public raised a chorus against President Jair Bolsonaro, which lasted approximately 30 seconds.

In the following song, the audience drew more screams of offense against the re-election candidate, this time encouraged by bassist Doug Wimbish. He wanted to hear it louder.

The New York band’s show is well divided. In the first part, they sing hits from the first three albums: “Vivid” (1988), “Time’s Up” (1990) and “Stain” (1993).

“Ignorance is Blind” has a good guitar solo by Reid and well-marked highs by Glover.

In addition to being known for hard rock, the American funk influence is clear in clear “Type”, a song well received by the public.

“Time’s Up” begins with a drum solo with LED drumsticks on the dark stage. The William Calhoun moment just goes to show how well the quartet plays.

2 of 2 Special participation of guitarist Steve Vai along with the band Living Color during Rock in Rio 2022 held at Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Lorando Labbe/FotoArena/Estadão Content Special participation of guitarist Steve Vai along with the band Living Color during Rock in Rio 2022 held at Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Lorando Labbe/FotoArena/Estadão Content

The second part of the show is dominated by Steve Vai and Reid’s guitars and covers.

The participation of the guitarist, who is seen by many as one of the best in the world, begins with “Rock and Roll”, by Led Zeppelin, and lifts the audience, who watched most of the show passively, without much enthusiasm.

They also celebrate Jimi Hendrix, with “Crosstown Traffic”, a song from the third album “Electric Ladyland”, from 1968.

The partnership between the band and Steve Vai has already yielded a new version of “Cult of Personality”, one of the best known of the group.

The vocalist even sits on the speaker to be closer to the audience. It’s a good choice that ends the show with Glover asking “Vote! Vote! Vote!”.