Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife ‘opens her beak’, exposes alleged fight between Wanessa and her sister and sends a message: “Ugly confusion”

Cleo LoyolaLuciano Camargo’s ex-wife, became a topic this Saturday afternoon (3), when she revealed that Vanessa Camargo and Camila, his sister, would have had a supposed fight. The two sisters traveled to Orlando, USA, to find their mother, but confusion would have taken over the trip.

It all started when a netizen asked Cleo why Wanessa supposedly didn’t meet Camila during the trip. “I think they met, the problem is that there was an ugly confusion between them, right? And Zilu too! I’m sad because Zilu doesn’t deserve all this. Camila is a great person, but Wanessa…”began saying the influencer.

“Wasn’t Wanessa staying at Zilu’s house like Camila did?”, wanted to know a follower of Cleo Loyola. The former member of the Camargo family went on to say: “According to information I had directly from where Zilu lives, no, she didn’t! Who knows, maybe she’ll go today that Camila left, right? But she was having a little trouble there.”.

Finally, Loyola also exposed Wanessa’s alleged difficulty in dealing with Zilu, her mother. “Wanessa is a little complicated, she doesn’t like to listen to anyone. Mainly her mother. Sorry, right? Because the one who loves her the most is her mother!”. It is worth mentioning that so far, none of the Camargo sisters have commented on the matter.