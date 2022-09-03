Luciano Huck speaks out after rumors of leaving Globo

“Pure gossip”. This is how Luciano Huck responded to the information that he would leave Globo in 2025, when his contract with the station ends. The presenter of Domingão denied the information to the metropolises.

At the age of 22, Luciano Huck became a columnist for Jornal da Tarde and, soon after, began to speak on a program on Rádio Jovem Pan. At the age of 23, he made his TV debut on the show Perfil, alongside Otávio Mesquita. In 1999, at the age of 28, he signed a contract with Globo and began to present Caldeirão do Huck, shown in Brazil and abroad. The broadcaster's bet was right. In a short time on the air, the program became an audience leader. The fame earned the businessman the Extra Television award in the best presenter category for six consecutive years. The Caldeirão do Huck, in turn, received the award for best variety show, for nine consecutive years. In 2021, however, Luciano announced the departure of Caldeirão to take charge of Domingão com Huck, also on Globo. Despite the criticism, the program has good ratings. Huck has already been involved with Ivete Sangalo and Eliana. Today the businessman is married to the presenter Angélica, with whom he has three children: Eva, Benício and Joaquim. Descendant of Soviet, Luciano is Jewish

This Thursday afternoon (9/1), A Tarde É Sua columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco said, live, that Luciano Huck would have called a meeting with Globo to announce that he would leave the station in 2025. However, the presenter denied that the fact had happened and called the rumor “frivolous and irresponsible”.

“It’s pure gossip,” Huck told Metrópoles.

New phase

Luciano Huck is in a new phase at Globo. Since 2021, he has taken over Domingão, after Faustão left, who went to Bandeirantes.

In the new program, Luciano Huck recently debuted the Battle of LipSync, in which celebrities dubbing songs.

For the jury of the attraction of Domingão with Huck, Globo brought presenter Lívia Andrade, who became known for her work on SBT.