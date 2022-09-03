Lufthansa suspends flights to Brazil this Friday

Attention those who have a trip booked with the lufthansa today (02)! 🚨 According to the company’s statement, the airline has suspended its flights to Brazil due to the strike of its employees, who are demanding a salary increase. As a result, most of its operations at Frankfurt and Munich airports were canceled or changed, including those destined for Brazil.

flight cancellation

The Lufthansa pilots’ union (Vereinigung Cockpit) has announced a general strike for this Friday, September 2, 2022, from 00:01 to 23:59 local time. As a result, Lufthansa canceled a total of 800 flights on its hubs from Frankfurt and Munich.

According to the company, the company is working to return operations to normal as soon as possible. However, the effects of the strike could still lead to additional flight cancellations or delays on Saturday and Sunday.

The carrier further claims that affected passengers will be informed immediately and rebooked on alternate flights whenever possible.

What flights does Lufthansa operate to/from Brazil?

We performed a search on the Lufthansa website to check the status of flights departing today (02). See below for details:

Munich (MUC) – Rio de Janeiro (GIG)

Flight: LH500

Status according to the company’s website: canceled

Rio de Janeiro (GIG) – Munich (MUC)

Flight: LH501

Status according to the company’s website: foreseen

Frankfurt (FRA) – São Paulo (GRU)

Flight: LH506

Status according to the company’s website: late

São Paulo (GRU) – Frankfurt (FRA)

Flight: LH507

Status according to the company’s website: foreseen

Lufthansa guidelines

In the event that your flight has been severely impacted, Lufthansa advises passengers as follows:

Alternative for domestic flights in Germany

If a domestic flight in Germany is cancelled, passengers can exchange their air tickets for a train ticket with Deutsche Bahn free of charge. Exception: all trips that have another connecting international flight, departing from Frankfurt or Munich.

Lufthansa Group rules for rescheduling/refunding canceled flights

Passengers affected by the cancellation will be able to rebook their tickets once free of charge, or alternatively, they will be able to request a refund. It is possible to carry out the procedure in accordance with the Schedule Change/Irregularities Policy, which only applies to Austrian Airlines/ Brussels Airlines/ Lufthansa/ SWISS flights and tickets that have already been cancelled.

Flights operated by all other Lufthansa Group airlines will not be affected

Flights operated by Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, SWISS, Air Dolomiti, Edelweiss, Eurowings Discover or Lufthansa CityLine will not be affected by the strike.

If you have flights with Lufthansa today (02) and in the next few days, we suggest that you contact the company or your travel agent to understand the status of your flight. You can also consult the transaction details through this website.

With information, Lufthansa.