Lula commits gaffe and calls housework ‘women’s service’ during rally







Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva photo: Reuters

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a gaffe when he implied that housework is “women’s service” in his speech during a rally in Belém, on Thursday night, 1st. The PT candidate for the presidency stated that the man must have the “dignity to help in the kitchen” (watch the video below).

“We want our woman to be respected. We want our male partner, when his partner works, to have the dignity to go to the kitchen to help with the woman’s service, so that he will be a partner”, said the man. ex-president.

The speech generated criticism of the former president among users of social networks – which users classified the statements as sexist – among rivals in the dispute for the Planalto. “Today is a good day to remember that taking care of children and housework is a solidarity task for the couple”, wrote the also presidential candidate. Ciro Gomes (PDT), on your Twitter account. The pedestrian shared an excerpt from an interview he gave to the Roda-Viva program in 1991, in which he said he had no problem taking care of his children while his wife was traveling.

Today is a good day to remember that taking care of children and housework is a supportive task of the couple. And the equal occupation of the labor market, by men and women, is the duty of every society. pic.twitter.com/OuKmxXCyea — Ciro Gomes 12 (@cirogomes) September 2, 2022

Lula’s speech took place while the candidate mentioned the social gains during PT governments. “We want to raise our children with the result of our work. We want to take care of our family. We want to have lunch, dinner and coffee every single day”, he said before mentioning the need for the man to help with domestic services. .

wanted by EstadãoLula’s adviser stated that “the line was precisely that men should share these domestic services”.

controversial phrases

No, and it is the first time that PT has been criticized for talking about women during this year’s campaign. “A man’s hand was not made to hit a woman. Do you want to hit a woman? Go hit somewhere else, but not inside your house or in Brazil, because we can’t accept that anymore”, he said in an act held in Vale do Anhangabaú. , in São Paulo, on August 20th.

Former President Lula during a campaign act; campaign has been marked by controversial phrases Photo: Carla Carniel/Reuters

The speech also generated criticism on social media and by presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB). Two days after the rally, PT president Gleisi Hoffmann took to the networks to defend Lula and classified the speech as “a poorly placed sentence”.