Lula confronts Bolsonaro about real estate financed with cash

Former President Lula, the PT candidate for the Planalto Palace, relativized this Friday 2nd the need to readjust the tone of his speech to counter allegations by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about alleged episodes of corruption in PT governments. He also mentioned potential scandals involving the former captain.

Lula was asked, during a press conference in São Luís (MA), about his strategy of not “returning” Bolsonaro’s attacks in the debate held by the TV Band on the 28th of August. He replied that he does not campaign politically by “offending opponents” and cited the purchase of real estate in cash by Bolsonaro and some of his relatives.

Last Tuesday, the 30th, a report by the UOL revealed that half of the president’s and his family’s real estate was acquired in cash. In all, more than 25 million reais – considering inflation in the period – have been used by the clan since 1990 to buy land and houses.

“A citizen who together with his family manages to buy real estate spending 26 million in cash comes to call me a prisoner? He knows he’s president because I was arrested, and he knows I was arrested because of Sergio Moro’s maracutaia [e] the gang assembled in the MPF task force”, said Lula this Friday. “He’s not in a position to walk with his head held high like I do.”

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the Opposition, called the Federal Supreme Court to demand an investigation into the purchase of real estate. The rapporteur will be Minister André Mendonça, appointed to the Court by Bolsonaro.

Randolfe asked the STF to determine the taking of testimony by Bolsonaro and relatives such as Flávio, Eduardo and Carlos, in addition to “precautionary measures essential to clarify the facts, such as blocking of accounts and the search and seizure of cell phones and computers used, the their expertise and the immediate publicity of the contents that concern the manifest public interest”.

In Maranhão, Lula also claimed to enjoy debates and justified his strategy of avoiding attacks in the TV Band.

“There is a problem: as there are many candidates, you speak four minutes and go 18 without speaking. When you don’t speak for 18 minutes, you’re not going to talk, you’re going to try to say something positive to the people. I think there will be an eye to eye debate, talking to the person, saying things face to face. It is necessary that the rules facilitate the debate, the exchange of ideas, so that the people understand what is happening.”