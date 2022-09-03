Lula criticizes changes in program names: ‘Green and yellow Babaquice’
3 hours ago
The presidential candidate of the Republic Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) questioned the change of names of social projects by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). PT was in Belm, capital of Par, where he held a rally this Thursday (1/9).
During his speech, Lula mentioned the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program and guaranteed that, if elected, he would bring back Minha Casa Minha Vida, created in 2009 during his second term at the Planalto Palace.
“They ended up with Minha Casa Minha Vida and created Casa Verde e Amarela. And so far there isn’t a bastard in a green and yellow house. We are going to resume Minha Casa Minha Vida and I will tell you: paint the house the way you want”, said Lula.
“This nonsense that everything has to be green and yellow, even the national wallet. They ended up with the professional wallet and created the fantasy of the green and yellow wallet. And what happened? Today, jobs are in informality,” she continued.
Around 60,000 people attended Lula’s rally, held last Thursday (1/9) at the Espao Nutico Marine Clube, in Belém. Information from the Workers’ Party (PT) Directory of Par.