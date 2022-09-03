Lula criticizes changes in program names: ‘Green and yellow Babaquice’

Former president was in Belm, Par, where he made a rally (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/EM)

The presidential candidate of the Republic Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) questioned the change of names of social projects by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). PT was in Belm, capital of Par, where he held a rally this Thursday (1/9).

During his speech, Lula mentioned the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program and guaranteed that, if elected, he would bring back Minha Casa Minha Vida, created in 2009 during his second term at the Planalto Palace.