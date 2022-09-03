Lula signals that Flávio Dino may join future government

In a speech in Maranhão, the former president said that Flávio Dino “will not be a senator for a long time”

247 – The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signaled this Friday (2) that the candidate for the Senate from Maranhão Flávio Dino (PSB) may occupy a ministry if the PT is elected. “This Flávio Dino, let him prepare himself. He’s going to be elected senator, but he won’t be a senator for a long time. Get ready because there’s going to be a lot of work in this country,” said PT in São Luís (MA).

“There is talk of the Ministry of Justice,” wrote journalist George Marques on Twitter. Former governor of Maranhão (two terms), Flávio Dino has a degree in Law. He was a judge and chaired the National Association of Federal Judges (Ajufe). He was part of the National Council of Justice. In his political career, he was a federal deputy and president of Embratur, in addition to the Maranhão Executive.

The PT candidate promised the valorization of the minimum wage and the resumption of social and labor rights.

The former president also criticized corruption in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government and commented on the assassination attempt against Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, which took place this Thursday (1) in Buenos Aires, capital of the neighboring country. .

voting intentions

The Datafolha poll, released this Thursday, showed former president Lula in first place, with 45% of the votes, in the race for the Presidency of the Republic.

The former president has a 15 percentage point advantage over candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of the election.

In the survey, 50% of respondents do not trust Bolsonaro’s statements. His rejection was greater than 50%.

Lula hinted in São Luís that @FlavioDino can form a ministry of its own, we speak of the Ministry of Justice. “This Flávio Dino, let him get ready. He’s going to be elected senator, but he won’t be a senator for a long time. Get ready because there’s going to be a lot of work in this country” pic.twitter.com/FFjUJ485vN — George Marques 🇧🇷 (@GeorgMarques) September 2, 2022

