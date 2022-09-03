Man shot by PM during church politics fight, family says

posted on 02/09/2022 12:32 / updated on 02/09/2022 12:33



(credit: Playback/Google Street View)

A believer was shot in the leg inside the Igreja Congregação Cristã no Brasil, in the Finsocial neighborhood, in Goiânia, on Wednesday (31/8), in a political discussion.

Business advisor Davi Augusto de Souza, 40, was shot in the leg by Military Police corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes. According to the aggressor, he was attacked by the victim and family members, getting into a physical confrontation with them. He claimed to have felt that they wanted to take the gun and, therefore, took it out and asked them to leave. As they did not obey him, he shot the victim in the leg to defend himself.

The victim’s brother, Daniel Augusto de Souza, reported that the fight was motivated by a political argument after the church distributed a circular about elections.





In a statement, the Military Police reported that the corporal was off duty on the day of the incident. “As soon as the Military Police became aware of the case, it ordered the initiation of an administrative disciplinary procedure to investigate the circumstances of the fact. .

According to Davi Augusto’s brother, he underwent leg surgery and remains hospitalized in a stable condition. Daniel Augusto also reported that the service continued normally while the victim was attended by firefighters in the church corridor.

A police report was registered for negligent bodily harm, when there is no intention to harm the person assaulted. The document contains the versions of the military police officers who attended the event.

“According to information, there was an argument between two individuals and Corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes. reports the document.

Daniel Augusto, the victim’s brother and witness to what happened, contested the version given by the aggressor.

“My brother went out for a drink and so did the policeman. Outside, my brother, the policeman and someone else started a debate about who in the church supports the government or not, that members should not vote left, as indicated by the leaders”, he reported.