Man shot in church after argument over political disagreement

reproduction Member of the Christian Congregation of Brazil is shot after discussion over political disagreement

A politically motivated fight at an evangelical cult in Goiania ended with a shot last Wednesday night (31). Business advisor Davi Augusto de Souza, 40, was reportedly disgusted by the speech of the pastor who was performing the ceremony and, in the face of confusion, was hit in the leg by military police officer Vitor da Silva Lopes, 37. The incident took place within the Christian Congregation in Brazil, in the Finsocia neighborhood.

The religious lyde would have preached the faithful not to vote “in red”, in reference to left-wing parties, a fact that would have generated the misunderstanding. According to the victim’s brother, Daniel Augusto, the PM who shot Davi would be a friend of Pastor Djalma Pereira Faustin, who has been in the congregation for 33 years.

Daniel claims that they had already had a disagreement with the pastor for 15 days and that other church members also disagreed with his political stance in the services. He says that the fight and the shooting are, in fact, the result of political work in the place, something that has been happening for a few weeks.

“The problem was the entry of politics into the church, which started with this war between who supports the government and who doesn’t. A leader started doing politics during a service and saying that members shouldn’t vote for left-wing candidates, which he called ‘ red,'” said the victim’s brother.

He states that, in April of this year, a letter with electoral recommendations was published by the church and started to be read in all congregations.

“We must not vote for candidates or political parties whose government program is contrary to Christian values ​​and principles or propose the deconstruction of families in the model instructed in the word of God, that is, marriage between a man and a woman,” the letter states.

Daniel said that he raised his hand at the time of voting and questioned: “No politician donates money to the church, so why talk about voting, then?”.

“From then on, it became a serious mess. The leaders met to assess what was going to be done with it and on the day of a meeting on the subject, this discussion took place and the shooting of my brother”, lamented Daniel.

During the fight, there was physical aggression between the PM and the faithful, which culminated in the shooting in the leg. The victim’s brother also reports that while Davi was shot, the service continued normally.

Davi Augusto was taken conscious to the Emergency Hospital of Goiânia (Hugo). There, he underwent 6 hours of surgery to remove the bullet that went through both legs. He remains hospitalized and stable.

The PM stated that he was attacked by the victim and his family members and, therefore, got into a physical fight with them. During the confusion, he felt that they wanted to take his weapon, drew it and asked them to leave. According to the police officer, the order was not obeyed and that, to defend himself, he shot the victim in the leg, with the aim of stopping the aggressions.

The police report registered this Friday indicates that “at the scene, according to information, there was an argument between two individuals and Corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes. one of them fired a shot that shot the person involved in the leg”.

The police also reported that the PM would have presented himself at the police station spontaneously and was later released.

The Civil Police said that they are investigating the case and that the occurrence was registered as “aggression with a firearm and culpable bodily harm (with no intention of harming the person attacked)”.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.