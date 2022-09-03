Mar do Sertão: Zé Paulino improves, has first reactions and Tertulinho takes an unexpected attitude: “Your case is…”

The cowboy was in a car accident and the villain is the only one who knows he’s alive

In scenes that aired recently on “Sea of ​​the Sertão”, Zé Paulino (Sérgio Guizé) was in a car accident while traveling alongside little talk (Renato Goes). after the bon vivant escaping the vehicle, which skidded and fell, he returned to Canta Pedra and declared that the cowboy had died.

However, what no one expects is that Zé Paulino is alive and was found by a goat herder, who took him to a medical center to be treated. adamastor (Everaldo Pontes) found little talk and told the news. The villain went to visit his rival and wants to put an end, in fact, to the cowboy’s life.

Moving from being the cowboy’s cousin to keeping up with the health situation, little talk don’t want him to wake up from the coma and get back with Candoca (Isadora Cruz). “The medical board I took decided to turn off the devices, your case is irreversible. It’s the best thing to do. I even signed the authorization, because I said I was your only living relative. Your cousin! I’m responsible for your person.. “he will say.

After threatening to turn off the devices, little talk You will be surprised by the reaction of Zé Paulino, which will react for the first time in weeks. The colonel’s son will be taken out of the ICU and will be told that the cowboy is stable. “If you believe in miracles, you’ve just witnessed one… Your cousin reacted, apparently he’s stable!” notify the doctor.