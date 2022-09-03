Marchiori doesn’t want ABC to be a victim of its own success – 01/09/2022 – News

The excellent condition in which it finds itself in the dispute for access to Series B, did not make the ABCedista technical committee slow down the pace of work. The isolated leadership in group C, after two consecutive victories, already leave the abecedista fans living the expectation of another victorious journey and the next two weeks could be decisive to put Alvinegro back in the division of emerging clubs of national football. Coach Fernando Marchiori said he hasn’t been doing the math, he and the whole group prefer to work one game at a time and the decision is working.

Renne Carvalho Fernando Marchiori hides the lineup and says that the starting lineup will be shaped by what he saw from Vitória

The data from the three previous editions in this format of two groups of four teams in the second phase, show that they managed to score nine points in 2020 and 2021, managed to nip the second spot in the group and guarantee access. The fans attentive to this detail are facing this new encounter against Vitória, in Salvador, as a real decision for the intentions of the potiguares in Serie C. Initially, Marchiori pointed to the conquest of 11 points as a magic number to conquer the objective.

“We’ve been dreaming of access in a more real way since we qualified for this decisive phase. Contrary to what many may think, we from the technical commission are not making any kind of calculation in relation to this access, we chose to focus on the game by game. It’s not time to count, it’s time to go to this last game of the first leg well focused with the mission to bring another great result”, highlighted the abecedist commander.

The coach who, in the interviews he has been doing, always seeks to emphasize the need for the squad to keep their feet on the ground, despite the devastating start in the decisive phase, does not want to lose sight of the reality of the group, considered the most difficult in the second phase. of the competition.

“ABC goes to the field in the same way as in all the other matches, with a lot of balance and humility. they have been doing. Within the competition itself they had a very good recovery work, so we have to be very careful since on the other side will be a strong and very traditional team within the national scenario. Our feet have to remain on the ground because we know that we will face a real war behind the three points”.

Regarding the opponent, Fernando Marchiori highlights that the Bahian red-black has a very qualified cast and that he had an excellent reaction in the final rounds of the classification phase, when after the 2-2 draw against ABC, he was in a very difficult situation , but managed to turn around and grab a spot in the G-8 in the last round of the qualifying phase, when it entered the ranking group for the first time.

“Vitoria is a very tough team that we will face, in this case one more, because we knew that the matches within this group would all be very balanced. Coach João Bosco has been doing a very well done recovery job with Vitória, they have well-qualified athletes and we know the difficulties we will have”, he warned.