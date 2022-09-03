MC Don Juan debuts at Rock in Rio and promises show with ‘funkão and leather eating’ | Rock in Rio 2022

MC Don Juan doesn’t want to take it easy. The singer from São Paulo promises “the stuff to the extreme” in the first show of his career at Rock in Rio, this Saturday (3). “It’s going to be leather eating, really funkão”, he defines. “Next year I’ll be back singing the lightest songs”, he promises.

He is one of the most listened to singers in Brazil, with 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, with hits that range from daring funks and partnerships with other styles.

His two current hits show both facets: the funk “I go with affection, she wants it with force” (with MC Davi and MC G15) and the piseiro “Áudio que te gives” (with Léo Santana and Mari Fernandez).

the beginning in funk at 11 years deity; voice change and spontaneous creation of hits like “Love, Love”; the bet on the “feats” and the plans with Marília Mendonça before her death; the charge not to abandon the bold funks; the plans for the Rock in Rio; take charge of the career and take care of the newborn daughter Mariah.

Don Juanzinho: the singer from the South Zone of São Paulo began his career at the age of 11

At 21 years of age, Don Juan is a veteran. He started singing at 11 in the community of Cheba, in the south of São Paulo. At 15 he was already a funk star with the hit “Me amarro na noite”.

At the time, not even his mother accepted the funk plan very much. “When I decided to sing, for my family to accept it, I had to show them that it wasn’t what they thought.”

His generation achieved feats that no one imagined, such as signing autographs for PMs, who previously saw any funk singer with prejudice. “Nowadays the police know us, ask for video, say that the children are fans, that they listen to the work, praise”.

“Today, an 11-year-old boy has several good references to show his father”, summarizes Don Juan. “For the father to say, ‘C’mon, come on, son,” don Juan mimics the approval he didn’t get.

2 – Voice change and ‘Love, love’

MC Don Juan

Part of a generation of child idols such as MCs Pedrinho, Brinquedo, Pikachu and Hariel, he, like all his friends, went through a dilemma: the change of voice in adolescence.

“It was a very upsetting 3, 4 years,” he admits. “I saw new artists who later changed their voices and it wasn’t cool… My friends kept saying: ‘your voice is going to change, huh’. I was in shock”.

“My tone has improved a lot and nowadays I think it was bad before”, he celebrates. He was finding a way to sing softer, melodic, out of the “straight” funk, as he defines it.

The turning point was in “Oh novinha”, followed by the melodic “Amar, Amei”. Don Juan wrote the song while taking a shower, before going to record “If I’m Single” with DJ Yuri Martins.

Arriving at the studio with Yuri, he said: “Check it out bro, I made a song here today taking a shower”. In fact, he had only done the beginning of the song and, when it was time to show, he improvised the rest, “freestyle”.

He didn’t even know that the DJ was recording everything he said, and recorded the instant composition. “Amar, Amei”, was one of the hits of the summer of 2018 and helped to spread Don Juan’s voice beyond funk.

3 – Bet on ‘feats’ and Marília Mendonça

MC Don Juan

“I’ve always wanted to record other styles, to be that versatile guy,” says Don Juan.

“The ones who opened the doors for me were Maiara and Maraisa. They were the first ones, because there was a prejudice that people didn’t mix with the funk kids”.

He believes that funk itself has changed to become more accepted. “The kids were all very young, nobody cared about anything, nowadays there’s a structure, there’s a ‘hot’ show, and the numbers… Look how funk is…”.

“They embraced us and saw that it’s good to be on our side, to join forces. And it’s good for us too, to reach other ears”. Alok, Xamã, Tarcísio do Acordeon, Mari Fernandez, Psirico and Grupo Presença are among the musicians who have recorded with him.

Let no one doubt Don Juan’s connection with singers of other styles. In the middle of the interview, forrozeiro Zé Vaqueiro calls him in a video call. “Love of my life,” answers Don Juan. “Let’s have dinner tonight then, okay?”, they agree.

Don Juan’s greatest desire outside funk was to record with his other boss, a friend of the duo who opened the doors for him: Marília Mendonça. The two exchanged messages on Instagram, were following each other, and Marília posted a video with his songs.

“We were already talking, we already had a proposal,” he says. The partnership had not been made when the singer died, but “it was about to happen”, says Don Juan.

4 – Don’t let go of the bold funks

MC Don Juan

Despite the success in other styles, one of MC Don Juan’s concerns is not to lose the connection with the funk that consecrated him: “I’m very afraid of losing the origin of the stuff”.

“My last jobs were country people, piseiro, and the guys hugged, liked to see me in this segment. Sometimes people even charge me alone in this stop. I really like it and I won’t stop doing it. I’m planning songs with several artists”, he it helps.

“It’s just that my thing is funk, you know? I can’t give up. Funk has put me where I am. The demand is too big. asking me to talk. Because people like it.”

At the beginning of August, he released the EP “Seven keys” with this objective. “I had good numbers, now it’s time to make a stop I want. So much so that I did the songs on this album all in one week.”

He came, after all, from a generation of child funk singers with spontaneous funks. “Sometimes it gets too robot, you know? You think a lot. But now we’re going back to the way we were before. Of course we’re not going to do anything. We’re always going to be planning. .”

The current hit “I go with affection, she wants it with force” was born “out of nowhere”: “We were there in the studio, we did it, and then I said: ‘I’m going to record a video. songs to spend 400 thousand and it wasn’t a success like this one, which didn’t spend anything. The public feels it,” he reflects.

PK, MC Don Juan and Zé Ricardo standing up; MC Hariel, Papatinho, L7nnon and Marvvila seated

Don Juan will play the first show of his career at Rock in Rio 2022, sharing the stage with rapper PK. Even with much more audience than many artists on the main stages, he will perform on one of the alternative stages, Espaço Favela.

On the day of the interview, he still hadn’t decided on the repertoire, but he said that he will maintain the current objective of not disconnecting from funk.

“Oh, at Rock in Rio it’s going to be leather eating, it’s going to be really funkão. The stuff to the extreme”, promises Don Juan.

“Next year I’ll be singing the lighter ones. This year I’m going to show that it’s funk really in the bagulho.”

6 – Mariah and the reins of her career

Don Juan with his daughter, Mariah, and his wife, DJ Allana

The singer who has already played eight shows on the same night at the beginning of his career is now able to reduce the beat on the road.

“I want to play fewer shows, pay more attention to the fans, get out there and see what’s going on, do things more slowly.” There is a change that allows this: “We have a more expensive fee, you know?”

It’s not just on the road that Don Juan has more control over his career. He reflects more on his releases. “I prefer to make a stop that will make me happy later, because there are several things I did before that nowadays I look at it and say: ‘guys, I wouldn’t do that’.”

“There’s a song that I say: ‘how did you let me release it? What a bad song…’ “Desce com a xerequinha” (from 2021), even the name is bad. I’ve already asked the guys to delete it, but the guys spent money on the clip, they won’t delete it”.

“Now, neither a manager nor a record company. I’m the one who decides which charts will be released onto the street”.

But the biggest reason to put your foot on the brakes of shows and better plan your life and career has a name: Mariah, first child of Don Juan and his wife, DJ Allana, was born on July 11, 2022.

Last year, she lost the baby she was expecting and the couple did not hide their sadness on social media. Now he’s all joy: Don Juan says he thinks paternity is “on the spot” and even enjoys hearing the baby cry.

“You’re crazy, the father is a monster, I’m already mad. My arms are getting stronger now.”