MC Meno K goes live and claims he was shot 9 during attack

Attack on Mc Meno K already has two dead.

the funker MC Minor K, 16, made his first appearance after undergoing surgery. The singer suffered an attempted murder by being shot while leaving a nightclub in Rio Grande do Sul last weekend. In the early hours of Wednesday, another person hit in the attack died in hospital. In the hospital room where he is hospitalized, the MC sent a message to the fans.

“I want to thank you for all the messages, thank you for all the prayers you have said for me. I took 9 shots. Now I’m fine, I left the operating room, I came to relax a little”, the artist began to speak through his social networks. The author of the hits ‘Camisa do Flamengo’ and ‘Cabelinho na Régua’ is still hospitalized and made the statement in his hospital bed.

“We are quite shocked by what happened. As soon as I’m better, I’ll show up to speak better for you”, continued the funkeiro. He closed the speech by thanking again the people who cheer for him and affirmed that it was God who saved him.

The Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed the death of a second person shot in the shooting at the MC Minor Kstage name of 16-year-old Kauan Soares, in a nightclub in Alvorada, in the Metropolitan Region.

According to delegate Edimar Machado de Souza, the victim, who was hospitalized at the Hospital de Pronto Socorro de Porto Alegre, died in the early hours of last Wednesday (31).

