Meet the new Brazilian billionaires – Época Negócios

Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dugubras, founders of Brex (Photo: Disclosure)

In 2022, seven Brazilians entered the category of billionaires, according to Forbes magazine. Founder of the petrochemical company Unigel, Henri Armand Slezynger, 86, is the richest among the newcomers, with an estimated net worth of R$ 17.2 billion. The businessman was born in Belgium, but became naturalized at the age of three.

The youngest to enter this year’s Forbes ranking are Henrique Dubugras, 26, and Pedro Franceschi, 25, founders of fintech Brex. Each one accumulates a fortune of R$ 7.15 billion, as a result of the 28% stake in the company.

Cristina Junqueira, 38, is the only Brazilian woman to debut in the select club of billionaires this year. She has a net worth valued at BRL 2.5 billion, most of it in Nubank shares, of which she is a founder.

See who are the seven new Brazilian billionaires:

Henri Armand Slezynger

Equity: BRL 17.2 billion

Age: 86 years

Born: Belgium (naturalized Brazilian)

Origin of fortune: Unigel

List position: 15th

Henrique Dubugras

Equity: BRL 7.15 billion

Age: 26 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of fortune: Brex

List position: 48th

Pedro Franceschi

Equity: BRL 7.15 billion

Age: 25 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of fortune: Brex

List position: 48th

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank (Photo: Disclosure)

Cristina Junqueira

Equity: BRL 2.5 billion

Age: 38 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of fortune: Nubank

List position: 138th

Luiz Renato Durski Junior

Equity: BRL 1.7 billion

Age: 58 years

Born: Paraná

Origin of fortune: Madero

List position: 194th

Wilson Fernando Romanini

Equity: BRL 1.07 billion

Age: 52 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of fortune: Vittia

List position: 270th

Eduardo Cintra Santos

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Age: 67 years

Born: Bahia

Origin of fortune: PetroRecôncavo

List position: 284th