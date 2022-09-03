Meet the new Brazilian billionaires – Época Negócios

In 2022, seven Brazilians entered the category of billionaires, according to Forbes magazine. Founder of the petrochemical company Unigel, Henri Armand Slezynger, 86, is the richest among the newcomers, with an estimated net worth of R$ 17.2 billion. The businessman was born in Belgium, but became naturalized at the age of three.
The youngest to enter this year’s Forbes ranking are Henrique Dubugras, 26, and Pedro Franceschi, 25, founders of fintech Brex. Each one accumulates a fortune of R$ 7.15 billion, as a result of the 28% stake in the company.
Cristina Junqueira, 38, is the only Brazilian woman to debut in the select club of billionaires this year. She has a net worth valued at BRL 2.5 billion, most of it in Nubank shares, of which she is a founder.
See who are the seven new Brazilian billionaires:
Henri Armand Slezynger
Equity: BRL 17.2 billion
Age: 86 years
Born: Belgium (naturalized Brazilian)
Origin of fortune: Unigel
List position: 15th
Henrique Dubugras
Equity: BRL 7.15 billion
Age: 26 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of fortune: Brex
List position: 48th
Pedro Franceschi
Equity: BRL 7.15 billion
Age: 25 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of fortune: Brex
List position: 48th
Cristina Junqueira
Equity: BRL 2.5 billion
Age: 38 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of fortune: Nubank
List position: 138th
Luiz Renato Durski Junior
Equity: BRL 1.7 billion
Age: 58 years
Born: Paraná
Origin of fortune: Madero
List position: 194th
Wilson Fernando Romanini
Equity: BRL 1.07 billion
Age: 52 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of fortune: Vittia
List position: 270th
Eduardo Cintra Santos
Equity: BRL 1 billion
Age: 67 years
Born: Bahia
Origin of fortune: PetroRecôncavo
List position: 284th