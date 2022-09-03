Mega-Sena 2516: check the income of R$ 50 million – Nacional

Caixa draws R$ 50 million this Saturday (3/9) (photo: Diogo Finelli/EM DA Press)

The Mega-Sena 2516 contest has an estimated prize of R$ 50 million for the player who guesses six numbers from 01 to 60 alone. at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. O State of Mines will update all results.

If a participant takes the jackpot this weekend, what will be the yield? In savings, the R$50 million would guarantee a return of R$340,000 in the first month, considering the rate of 0.68% reported by the Central Bank of Brazil on August 28. Keeping the percentage in one year, the value would rise to R$ 54.2 million.

Savings earnings are linked to the Selic Rate (13.75% per year) and the Reference Rate (0.24% in August). If there are changes in both indicators, the investment will change. See the explanation of the Central Bank:

Despite not charging tax, savings offers correction below inflation and currently causes money to lose purchasing power. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the 12-month accumulated IPCA closed at 10.07% in July, while the type of investment accounted for 5.49%.

In a practical comparison, BRL 50 million in savings at the beginning of August 2021 would reach BRL 52.7 million at the end of July 2022. On the other hand, the same BRL 50 million updated by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official inflation in Brazil, would reach R$ 55 million in 12 months. There would, therefore, be a “loss” of 2.7 million in the period.

fixed income

The solution found by many investors to the low rates of savings is to invest the money in CDB, LCI, LCA and Treasury Direct bonds. Several banks offer daily liquidity in fixed rate securities or linked to Selic and IPCA. In these cases there may be a regressive tax on income: 22.5% up to 180 days, 20% between 181 and 360 days, 17.5% from 361 to 720 days; and 15% over 720 days.

If the BRL 50 million from Mega-Sena were invested in a CDB security with a return of 15% per year, the lucky person would have a gross gain of BRL 7.5 million and would pay around BRL 1.5 million in tax. income (20%). Thus, the net remuneration would be R$ 6 million in the first year, bringing the amount to R$ 56 million.

Variable income

Another alternative is to put money in variable income, such as shares and funds on the Stock Exchange (B3). In this circumstance, the chance of obtaining high returns would increase, as well as the risk of seeing the equity decrease drastically as a result of eventual drops.

An example is the aircraft manufacturer Embraer (EMBR3). In January 2021, each share on B3 was quoted at less than R$9. At the end of the year, there was an appreciation of more than 160%, making the share exceed R$24. In 2022, Embraer fell again (45% ) and oscillates between R$13 and R$14. The Ibovespa Index (IBOV), which quotes the shares traded on the B3, started 2022 with 103.9 thousand points and is currently at 110.9 thousand, an increase of 6.74%. In June 2021, the stock exchange surpassed 130 thousand points, while in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, it was below 67 thousand. It is worth mentioning that the numbers mentioned in the article are for information only, without any investment recommendation to the reader. Future returns will depend on political and economic decisions in the country and in the world.

dimension of fortune

The R$50 million from Mega-Sena corresponds to 41,254 minimum wages (R$1,212.00) and 83,333 installments of Auxílio Brasil (R$600).

If the owners of the fortune decided to spend R$10,000 a month, with no income in the bank, the money would be for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other descendants for 416 years.

The investment with a return of 1% per month would guarantee BRL 165 million in ten years, BRL 544 million in 20 years and BRL 1.7 billion in 30 years!

The amount is also enough to purchase, at once, 793 Fiat Mobi cars, considered the cheapest zero km in Brazil (R$ 63 thousand), or 100 apartments for R$ 470 thousand with documentation included.

On the other hand, BRL 50 million is just 0.039% of the fortune of businessman Elon Musk, a shareholder in companies such as the automaker Tesla and the maker of aerospace systems SpaceX.

According to Forbes, the South African-born and naturalized American tycoon holds US$ 251 billion – more than R$ 1.3 trillion.

How to play in Mega-Sena?

To compete for the R$ 50 million Mega-Sena, the participant selects from six to 15 dozens from 01 to 60 and hopes that six are drawn. Bets with five and four hits are also awarded. The simplest game costs R$4.50. The most expensive exceeds R$ 22.5 thousand. Anyone who wants to compete for the prize has until 7 pm on Saturday to purchase tickets on the Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website and app), by logging in with a CPF and six-digit password. Betting combos range from R$30 to R$945, and payment is made via credit card. In the lottery houses the working hours will be closed in the early afternoon.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.