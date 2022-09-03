Mega-sena accumulates and the prize reaches R$ 50 million; See how to play

posted on 09/02/2022 14:20



(credit: Luciana Duarte/CB/DAPress)

Come on over there. The main prize of the Mega-Sena has been accumulated for five draws and the hot foot that hits the six dozen of this Saturday’s 2,516 contest will increase the bank account with R$ 50 million. Bets can be placed until 7pm at lottery houses and over the internet, on Caixa’s website or through the app. The draw will be at 20 pm.

In the last contest, the dozens drawn were 03 – 12 – 19 – 41 – 45 – 54. On that occasion, 97 bets hit the corner and received BRL 38,822.29 and the 6,861 winners of the court took BRL 784.09 each. The prize was accumulated in more than R$ 42 million.





Feeding hope and dreams

A 60-year-old resident of Cruzeiro, retired “Sizoca” Apostolo dos Santos remains faithful to hope. “I bet every week. One hour I wake up rich. And if I win, my plans are to pay the bills and live the best life money will allow,” he says with a smile.

Reserve soldier Janir Delfes, 67, also bets frequently and dreams of winning. He hit a corner at Mega da Virada and is making plans for R$50 million. “I am very interested in ufology, so I would like to visit places like Machu Picchu and Egypt. And help the kids, of course.”

To increase the chances of winning

It is possible to buy 769 Fiat Mobi LIke cars – the cheapest model on the market – with the premium value or earn R$ 250 thousand in interest, with the money applied to savings. But it’s really hard to win. To play more assertively, the tip is to “mark as many tens as possible on the same card, as this greatly increases the chances of winning, however, of course, it makes the amount to be paid more expensive. But it is better to play more numbers in a single card than different numbers in several”, assures the professor of Corporate Management and Accounting at Ceub, Max Bianchi Godoy.

How to play?

To bet, you must choose from six to 15 tens per card, among the 60. The simple game, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50, and the 15-tens game, R$ 22,552.50. In a bet with six numbers played, the probability of winning is 50,063,860 to one and, in a 15-number bet, the probability rises to 10,003 for each card.

Bolão da Caixa is another option for those who want to try their luck. With a minimum value of R$ 10.00, this modality has a minimum of two and a maximum of 100 shares. The player can opt for the lottery generated by the Caixa itself, marking on the steering wheel or asking the attendant or even joining the lottery organized by the lottery.

Anyone aged 18 or over can bet online. Just register on the site loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br and have a credit card to pay the bet. Registration takes place in two steps: after filling in the data on the site, a confirmation number (token) is sent to the player’s email. The minimum bet is BRL 31.50, and the maximum bet is BRL 945 per day.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel