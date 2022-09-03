MEI billing should increase to R$ 130 thousand: find out when this increase will come into effect, and what has already been approved so far.

If you are an individual microentrepreneur – MEI, you probably know about the project that has been in progress for some time, and you are looking to approve the increase in the MEI billing limit. Thus, the expectation would be to raise this limit from the current BRL 81,000 to BRL 130,000.

It is worth remembering that, in these cases, the MEI person is not allowed to be a member in another company. In addition, the MEI can hire up to one employee, who receives a minimum wage. So, to know if the increase in billing happens this year, check it out below!

MEI billing should increase to R$ 130 thousand: know when

First, it is necessary to say that the Senate has already approved the project that raises the MEI billing to R$ 130 thousand per year. It so happens that the project is now being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, and has been on hold for a few months. Furthermore, as we are in an election year, everything becomes more complicated, and it is likely that this will not become a priority until October.

It is important to say that, in addition to the increase in the MEI billing limit, the Bill (PL) 108/2021 also provides that the MEI will be able to hire up to two employees. Currently, this limit is one person, as already mentioned.

If the project goes ahead and is approved, the expectation is that it will go into effect from 2023 onwards. Thus, the limit will remain after that, being updated every year according to inflation. Currently, to be MEI you don’t need to pay anything, besides the monthly tax, paid through DAS, which is between R$ 60.60 and R$ 65.60. By making this payment, MEI members are entitled to the following rights:

Retirement due to age or disability;

Paid sick leave due to health problems (sick leave);

Maternity pay;

Social Security coverage extended to the family;

For the family: reclusion allowance;

For the family: death benefit;

Can negotiate with public bodies;

Issuance of Invoice.

Finally, with or without the MEI billing limit increase, if you want to become a micro-entrepreneur, it’s simple. Just create an account on the gov.br portal. Then, access the Entrepreneur Portal and click on “I want to be MEI”, and then on “Formalize yourself”.

Image: Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock.com