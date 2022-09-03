MEIs are free to ask for a loan of R$ 1,000

MEIs and micro/small companies get great news: BNDES announces reopening of a loan line of up to R$ 10 million. Understand!

Recently, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) announced the reopening of the Investment Guarantee Fund / Emergency Credit Access Program (FGI / PEAC) which aims to expand credit.

Along with this reopening, BNDES announced the inclusion of Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and microenterprises in the list of beneficiaries of this loan. See how to apply for it and which financial institutions are offering this credit!

What is PEAC and how does the loan work?

PEAC, the Emergency Credit Access Program, is an aid initiative for small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its purpose is to facilitate access to credit modalities for micro-entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, the reopening of the PEAC should enable approximately R$ 22 billion in credit operations by the end of 2023 to MEIs and micro-enterprises. The coverage of the program will be 80% of the signed contract.

According to BNDES, for a credit operation to be recognized by the PEAC, it must be directed to working capital or investments and be within the value of R$ 1 thousand to R$ 10 million. In addition, the payment term must be a maximum of 60 months, with a grace period of 6 to 12 months.

Other than that, financial institutions offering this loan will have to limit the interest rate to a maximum of 1.75% per month.

Which banks are offering this loan to MEIs?

So far, 40 financial institutions are offering loans from R$ 1,000 to MEIs and micro-enterprises. Check out what they are below!

AgeRio;

BADESC;

ABC Brazil Bank;

Alpha Bank;

BBM Bank;

BMG Bank;

Bank BS2;

CNH Industrial Capital Bank;

Daycoval Bank;

Bank of Brasilia;

Northeast Bank;

Fiber Bank;

GMAC Bank;

Inter Bank;

Industrial Bank of Brazil;

Mercedes-Benz Bank;

Monetary Bank;

Pine Bank;

Income Bank;

Safra Bank;

Sofisa Bank;

Votorantim Bank;

banners;

Banrisul;

BDMG;

Bradesco;

BRDE;

BTG Pactual;

Financial Caruana;

Federal Savings Bank;

C6 Bank;

draw;

Develops São Paulo;

Paraná Development;

Itaú Unibanco;

Omni Bank;

Santander;

Ailos Corporate System;

Sicoob Cooperative System;

Sicredi Cooperative System.

