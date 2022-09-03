Metal Allegiance keeps audience warm with thrash metal sequence on Sunset Stage | Rock in Rio 2022

A band with an almost undefined formation, Metal Allegiance played the role of keeping the audience at the Sunset Stage warm after the beginning of the work, which Black Pantera was satisfied with.

For that, he opted for security: a sequence of thrash metal fired in sequence to an audience that, of course, was already expecting it.

1 of 2 Metal Allegiance performs at the Sunset Stage on metal day — Photo: Reproduction Metal Allegiance performs at the Sunset Stage on metal day — Photo: Reproduction

Right away, the band delivered “The Accuser” and “Bound by silence” – the audience got the message: San Francisco thrash.

To reinforce this musical orientation, Chuck Billy, lead singer of Testament, one of the seminal bands of the style founded and developed in the Bay Area, enters the stage.

Conversations with the audience are quick and communication takes place mainly through music. “Can’t kill the devil”, “Gift of pain” and “Dying song” follow.

2 of 2 Metal Allegiance performs on the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: G1/Carlos Brito Metal Allegiance performs on the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: G1/Carlos Brito

The musical competence was guaranteed by Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater, the last band to perform on Palco Mundo tonight).

In addition to him, the show also featured the talent of Alex Skolnick – also a founding member of Testament -, Mark Menghi – Machine Head and Phil Demmel – Machine Head – and John Bush – Armored Saint.

The repertoire mainly continued with songs from the supergroup’s second album: “Volume II: power drunk majesty”.