Milton Neves thinks about Red Bull Bragantino x Palmeiras in the Brasileirão

For the Brasileirão, Palmeiras faces Red Bull Bragantino, this Saturday (3) at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, Bragança Paulista. With 50 points, Verdão needs to win after being tied in the last two games. Today, a new setback can give Flamengo extra survival, the main contender for the title.

For journalist Milton Neves, Palmeiras will be defeated soon against Massa Bruta. “Look, Red Bull Bragantino will win this game 1-0”, he said during ‘Bandeirantes Happens’, on Rádio Bandeirantes.

The main doubt is whether or not Palmeiras will go full force in Bragança. For ESPN commentator Zinho, the ideal decision would be to preserve some starters. It even indicates which athletes could earn a rest.

“Murilo, enter Luan. Mayke, leave Marcos Rocha out. Gabriel Menino will be out, because Danilo will play. It’s three now. Raphael Veiga needs to recover. And will I tell you? It didn’t start with Dudu, no. I would leave him on the bench, enter those final 20 minutes there if he needs to. Then put Dudu, with his speed. I think you need to save it for Tuesday. It’s a game for you to seek eternal glory. It is a very important game”, said Zinho.

Danilo is new today in the Palmeiras squad

Suspended from the Libertadores semifinal, Danilo projects today’s game. “It will be a difficult match, playing there is very complicated, Bragantino players are very qualified, even more so at home, so we will all have to be in the same focus to get there, give our best and get the three points, which will be very important for us to continue to have an advantage in the leadership”, he said.

For the steering wheel, the departure marks a good memory. In 2020, Danilo made his debut in the Palmeiras professional team against Red Bull Bragantino. At the time, Verdão won 2-1;

“It’s always good to play where it all started, where I kicked off as a professional. Whenever I go there I remember the first touches, the first trip, the review with the cast at that time. I hope it will be the same way as when I debuted, but without losing, because when I started we were losing and then we managed to get out of there with three points. I hope now that it will be a more controlled, more positive game for us,” he said.

Technical sheet: Red Bull Bragantino x palm trees

Place: Nabi Abi Chedid, Braganca Paulista (SP)

Date and time: 8/3/2022, at 7pm

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA/SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (FIFA/SP)

Where to watch: Premiere and in real time from THROW!/Voice of Sport

RB BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Alerrandro. Technician: Mauricio Barbieri.

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke (Marcos Rocha), Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Scarpa (Lopez), Dudu and Ron (Wesley). Technician: Abel Ferreira.