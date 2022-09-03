Minimum salary required for basic expenses is R$ 6,388, points out Dieese

posted on 09/03/2022 06:00



The legislation that created the minimum wage, in the mid-1930s, established that it should be sufficient to provide for the basic needs of the worker and his family. Based on this, the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) has calculated, since 1994, the minimum wage needed to meet basic household expenses. Today, this amount should be R$ 6,388.55, well above the current amount.

Dieese economist Mariel Angeli Lopes recognizes that it is impossible to raise, at once, the current value to what would be ideal, but defends that the salary floor be reviewed and corrected above inflation. “We are in a situation of high price. So the worker ends up being doubly affected. years”, he pointed out.

To solve the problem in the short term, the economist suggests the definition of a public policy to try to control the prices of basic foods. According to her, it would be different from what was done in the 1980s, with the price-fixing under José Sarney's government — which did not work out, disorganized the economy and caused shortages — but something that would promote cost reduction without increasing the risks for the economy in the future.





“We observe that this is not a public policy, this is not a government priority. So, it ends up being very difficult to have a decrease in prices when there is no national policy aimed at this. The worker suffers doubly. There is no policy of appreciation of the minimum wage, at the same time that the price of food goes up a lot”, he said.