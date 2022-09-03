Ministry of Health launches guide for doctors on pregnant women and babies

Structural or functional changes in the development of babies during pregnancy that can be detected during or after birth are in the Practical guide: diagnosis of congenital anomalies in prenatal care and at birth. According to the Ministry of Health, responsible for the publication aimed at physicians, diagnosis is essential not only to guide care and assistance in the Unified Health System (SUS), but also to seek to reduce the impacts of these conditions on the lives of patients and their families. . Furthermore, if detected in time, some of these changes can be prevented.

Numbers

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveal that approximately 295,000 newborns die each year as a result of these conditions. “In Brazil, they already represent the second leading cause of infant mortality. According to data from the Information System on Live Births (Sinasc), around 24,000 live births with congenital alterations are reported annually in the country (less than 1% of all live births)”, highlighted the Ministry of Health.

The guide was prepared by the Department of Epidemiological Analysis and Surveillance of Non-Communicable Diseases of the Department of Health Surveillance, together with specialists in the field of medical genetics. Among the topics covered is, for example, the presentation of evaluations and tests that can be performed during prenatal care for the diagnosis of congenital anomalies.

Characteristics of the pregnant woman and pregnancy that may represent risk factors for congenital anomalies;

Description of congenital anomalies that can be detected through a detailed physical examination of the newborn; The

Congenital anomalies considered a priority for birth surveillance in the country and how to diagnose them, including photos and illustrations;

Presentation of support tools for the diagnosis of congenital anomalies in live births;

Guidelines on how to notify congenital anomalies at birth;

Description of some of the main measures to prevent congenital anomalies.